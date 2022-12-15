Hooters Waitress Accused Of Murder Shocks Judge With Bond Payment Option

A former Hooters waitress behind bars for her alleged involvement in the murder of 23-year-old Zachary Wood in May is asking the judge to lower her bond. Ashley Esselborn, 21, was charged with first-degree murder after she reportedly "cheered on three other people" as they beat Wood to death in Wichita Falls because they thought he stole drugs and money from them, FOX News reports.

Her bond was set at $100,000, but Esselborn asked 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight last week to lower it to $50,000. The former waitress said she had about $8,000 locked in her OnlyFans account and was working to gain access to the money. She said she charged viewers $12 a month for her content on the exclusive video and photo platform that many use for adult content.

McKnight denied her request for a lower bond. It was already lowered in July from $1 million to $100,000, the news outlet reports.

It's unclear if Esselborn attacked Wood or not, but witnesses said they heard her saying she participated in attacking the victim. Another suspect, Payton Collier, told police Esselborn didn't attack Wood, but just cheered him, her boyfriend William Bell and Ronnie Lang on as they attacked him.

Collier is still in jail on a $500,000 bond while Bell made his $200,000 bond. Lang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

