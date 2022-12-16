Billie Eilish has been pulling out all the stops during her special trio of Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore shows. After bringing out Labrinth on night one (December 13) to perform "Mount Everest" and his Euphoria hit "I've Never Felt So Alone," she upped the ante on the second night (December 15) and had Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers join her onstage.

“I would like to invite a friend of mine,” Eilish said as the Foo Fighters frontman was greeted onstage with screams and cheers.

When Grohl took his place next to the young star, he recalled how he and his bandmates gathered together to watch the Grammys, where Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkins shirt, just over a week after the drummer's unexpected death. “The room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude,” he said. “Let’s sing it for Taylor.”

Together, they sang a duet of the Foos' hit "My Hero," as Grohl strummed his acoustic guitar.

Later, Phoebe Bridgers took the stage to perform her hit "Motion Sickness" with Eilish. “This is so cool. I’m, like, shaking,” the singer-songwriter confessed. “Everybody close their eyes and I’ll be way less nervous.”

Watch fan-shot footage of both performances below.