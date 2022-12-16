NWS Confirms 15th Tornado Touched Down In Texas During Storm Outbreak
By Ginny Reese
December 16, 2022
The National Weather Service confirmed that another tornado touched down during Tuesday's storm outbreak, FOX 4 News reported.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado touched down near Weatherford in Parker County with winds moving up to 85 miles per hour.
Other confirmed tornadoes touched down in Lamar County, Grapevine, North Richland Hills, Meacham Airport, Wolfe City, Cooke County, Blue Ridge/ Leonard, Sansom Park, Wise County, near Santo, Fort Worth JRB, Bluff Dale, and Eastland County.
The NWS Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:
"Here's the latest information on Tuesday's tornado event across the region. 15 tornadoes have been confirmed so far with just a few remaining areas to look at."
Here's the latest information on Tuesday's tornado event across the region. 15 tornadoes have been confirmed so far with just a few remaining areas to look at. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/xrpmNPZSMp— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 15, 2022
One Texas driver caught insane footage of being caught right in the middle of one of those tornadoes. Fox 4 News KDFW reported that Blake Foster was driving on his way home when he heard the tornado sirens. Just moments later, he noticed that what seemed to be a tornado passed right over him. His only protection from the storm was his Toyota Tundra. Check out the video below:
“I'm in a tornado,” Blake Foster can be heard saying over the roar of the storm and debris smashing into his vehicle. https://t.co/TaeHegt2NQ— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 14, 2022