NWS Confirms 15th Tornado Touched Down In Texas During Storm Outbreak

The National Weather Service confirmed that another tornado touched down during Tuesday's storm outbreak, FOX 4 News reported.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado touched down near Weatherford in Parker County with winds moving up to 85 miles per hour.

Other confirmed tornadoes touched down in Lamar County, Grapevine, North Richland Hills, Meacham Airport, Wolfe City, Cooke County, Blue Ridge/ Leonard, Sansom Park, Wise County, near Santo, Fort Worth JRB, Bluff Dale, and Eastland County.

The NWS Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:

"Here's the latest information on Tuesday's tornado event across the region. 15 tornadoes have been confirmed so far with just a few remaining areas to look at."