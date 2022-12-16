Selena Gomez Is Working On A Documentary About Women In Music

Selena Gomez is teaming up with American politician Stacey Abrams to produce a special music documentary for Discovery+. According to Deadline, the doc began production this week on Wednesday, December 14th.

Won't Be Silent will be directed by Kristi Jacobson and will focus on celebrating female musicians that have had an impact on global issues. "The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices," Gomez said in a statement shared with Billboard.

Abrams added to the statement saying, “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music."

The documentary is Selena's latest project since premiering her intimate AppleTV+ doc My Mind & Me. The autobiographical doc explored the star's struggle with mental health and lupus as well as the pitfalls of fame.

Earlier this week, Selena received a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building. Reacting to the great honor, Selena shared an 11-year-old interview in which she manifested winning a Golden Globe or an Oscar. "Dreams do come true!!" Gomez wrote in the caption of the post. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream."