Young Dolph's Estate Drops First Posthumous Solo Album 'Paper Route Frank'

“I ain’t never want to be the biggest rapper," Dolph says in the album's trailer. "I just want to get the money so I can turn everybody else up. If I can get the money off Young Dolph, Adolph Thornton, gon go turn up everybody and make 10 n****s way bigger than Young Dolph ever wanted to be.”



The album arrives not long after Dolph's family and fans turned the first anniversary of his death into a day of service. Back on November 17, the IdaMae Foundation, which is Young Dolph's non-profit organization, hosted a charity event for Young Dolph Day where they served lunch, gave free haircuts to kids and delivered winter kits that contain coats, blankets, socks and gloves.



“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy, and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did," Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown said last month. "His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more. His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing."



Listen to Young Dolph's Paper Route Frank album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE