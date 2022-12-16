Young Dolph's Estate Drops First Posthumous Solo Album 'Paper Route Frank'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 16, 2022
Young Dolph's long-awaited posthumous album has finally arrived.
On Friday, December 16, the late Memphis rapper's estate and Paper Route Empire shared his eighth studio album Paper Route Frank. The tracklist, which was revealed earlier this week in Memphis newspaper The Commercial Appeal, features 13 fresh tracks including new collaborations with Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape and Snupe Bandz. It also contains previously released singles "Hall of Fame" and "Get Away" plus production from Bandplay, Sosa 808 and DJ Squeeky. The album was completed right before Dolph was shot and killed last year in his hometown.
“I ain’t never want to be the biggest rapper," Dolph says in the album's trailer. "I just want to get the money so I can turn everybody else up. If I can get the money off Young Dolph, Adolph Thornton, gon go turn up everybody and make 10 n****s way bigger than Young Dolph ever wanted to be.”
The album arrives not long after Dolph's family and fans turned the first anniversary of his death into a day of service. Back on November 17, the IdaMae Foundation, which is Young Dolph's non-profit organization, hosted a charity event for Young Dolph Day where they served lunch, gave free haircuts to kids and delivered winter kits that contain coats, blankets, socks and gloves.
“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy, and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did," Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown said last month. "His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more. His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing."
Listen to Young Dolph's Paper Route Frank album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE