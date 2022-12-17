Aaron Carter 'Would Have Been Ecstatic' About Son's Custody Arrangement

By Dani Medina

December 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Melanie Martin regained full custody of her son with Aaron Carter earlier this week. Now, she's speaking out about how the late "I Want Candy" singer would have reacted.

"I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away. I know Aaron would have been ecstatic. This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me," she told People.

Prince Lyric had been under the care of Martin's mother since September after the couple lost temporary custody due to domestic violence and drug use concerns, Page Six reports.

Carter's mom Jane agreed with the decision to have Prince reunited with his mother. She even said she wants the baby to inherit Carter's assets — worth about half a million dollars — because the rest of the family doesn't "need the money." Martin, Carter's on/off fiancée, said last month that she didn't want "any problems or stress" over the estate.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his house on November 5. An official cause of death has not yet been determined, but several cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles were found at the scene.

Aaron Carter
