Melanie Martin regained full custody of her son with Aaron Carter earlier this week. Now, she's speaking out about how the late "I Want Candy" singer would have reacted.

"I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away. I know Aaron would have been ecstatic. This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me," she told People.

Prince Lyric had been under the care of Martin's mother since September after the couple lost temporary custody due to domestic violence and drug use concerns, Page Six reports.