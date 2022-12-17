Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Best Friends' With... Leeches?

Machine Gun Kelly posted a bizarre video on Instagram this week to show off his "best friends" — leeches.

Yes, leeches. Those creepy, crawly worms that attach to a host with a sucker and feed on their blood. The video shows a group of leeches squirming on MGK's stomach with the caption "my best friends."

While this isn't typical behavior for the average Joe, it seems like the "my ex's best friend" singer is a pro at this. Not far off, MGK and Megan Fox engage in a blood-sucking ritual of their own where they drink each other's blood.

"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she told Glamour UK. The couple also wears a vial of each other's blood on necklaces.

Warning: The video below is not for the faint of heart!