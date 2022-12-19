Niall Horan Just Dropped New Music... Kinda
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2022
Either Niall Horan is the funniest jokester alive or he just gave us a sneak peek of some new music!
In a TikTok posted Monday (December 19), the "Slow Hands" singer replied to a comment from a fan who was begging for new music. "ok but please drop new music for my sanity," the fan wrote. Niall responded with a 10 second clip of him strumming on his guitar to a slow melody accompanied by some la, la, las.
"That's all you get," he said as he ended the TikTok, which received over 200,000 likes and more than half a million views since it was posted. Fans were definitely pleased, to say the least, at the short but sweet introduction to Niall's new era.
"You really want us all crying on the floor don't you," one user said. Niall replied to this comment, "A mixture of crying and pure happiness."
Another user commented, "Niall this is not ok," to which Niall replied, "It bloody is."
"IT SOUNDS LIKE HEAVEN 🫶," said another user. It bloody does!
This isn't the first time the former One Direction singer hinted at new music on TikTok. Last month, Niall participated in a trend where users show photos from their camera roll that might not bother them if accidentally released with the caption, "Drop new music or we'll leak your camera roll." He shared a series of up-close-and-personal selfies, plus some funny ones. For a split second, though, he shared a screenshot of an audio file titled "01 Niall Horan__H...ster 11-10-22.wav."
If these two things don't convince you that new Niall music is on the way, this might... He announced in October that he plans to release new music in 2023. "I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said. This would mark his third studio album, following Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.