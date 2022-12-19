Niall Horan Just Dropped New Music... Kinda

Either Niall Horan is the funniest jokester alive or he just gave us a sneak peek of some new music!

In a TikTok posted Monday (December 19), the "Slow Hands" singer replied to a comment from a fan who was begging for new music. "ok but please drop new music for my sanity," the fan wrote. Niall responded with a 10 second clip of him strumming on his guitar to a slow melody accompanied by some la, la, las.

"That's all you get," he said as he ended the TikTok, which received over 200,000 likes and more than half a million views since it was posted. Fans were definitely pleased, to say the least, at the short but sweet introduction to Niall's new era.

"You really want us all crying on the floor don't you," one user said. Niall replied to this comment, "A mixture of crying and pure happiness."

Another user commented, "Niall this is not ok," to which Niall replied, "It bloody is."

"IT SOUNDS LIKE HEAVEN 🫶," said another user. It bloody does!