Niall Horan Just Showed Us His Camera Roll & There's A Huge Surprise

Niall Horan is in his ✨active era✨!

The "This Town" singer is taking matters into his own hands when it comes to "hackers" as seen in a new TikTok posted Friday (November 18). "Drop new music or we'll leak your camera roll," the video is captioned — a nod to a recent TikTok trend where users share photos from their phone's camera roll that might not bother them if accidentally released.

Among these photos are a Step Brothers poster in which Niall's face is hilariously Photoshopped onto Will Ferrell's head, a selfie of Niall and Lewis Capaldi, a close-up shot of his teeth, a shirtless pic of Niall clearly thinking very hard, a photo of Niall decked out in colorful cyclist gear and a look at the infamous The Voice buzzer. There's one more photo at the end of the video, though. For a split second, you can see a screenshot of an audio file titled "01 Niall Horan__H...ster 11-10-22.wav"

Does this mean new Niall music is on the way?! YES! The former One Directioner announced last month his plans to release new music in the new year. "I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said. This would mark his third studio album, following Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.

Fans in the comments of this viral video simply can't wait that long, though! 🤣 Just six hours since the video has been online, over 2.7 million people saw it, 860,000 of which smashed the like button.

"THE AUDIO FILE?! LEAK IT YOURSELF," one fan commented.

"This makes me so happy," said another.

"you’re so slay doing a tiktok trend," another user said.