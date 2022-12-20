Birdman Explains Why He Wants To Change His Legal Name

“I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died, and my daddy pulled me out the boys’ home, and I became a Williams," he continued. "And I love my daddy with every piece of my soul. But [in] 2023, I want to die, Bryan Brooks. Not saying I’m about to die. I’m just saying I’ma change my name to Bryan Brooks. In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more. I’ll be Bryan Brooks.”



The Rich Gang founder has gone by numerous pseudonyms in the past by Baby, Birdman and Stunna. However, it seems like he's dead set on changing his last name. Birdman isn't the only rapper who's changed his name recently. Future also updated his birth name to something a little more fitting. After being known as Nayvadious Wilburn for nearly 40 years, the Grammy-nominated rapper officially updated his name to "Nayvadius DeMun Cash."



"Bag secured. Da biggest," Future wrote as he seemingly confirmed a report about his name change.

