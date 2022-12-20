Birdman Explains Why He Wants To Change His Legal Name
By Tony M. Centeno
December 20, 2022
Bryan "Birdman" Williams has gone by plenty of aliases throughout his career, but now he want to change his government name.
The veteran rapper and record label executive recently took to his Instagram Story to explain the reasoning behind his upcoming name change. Birdman shared that he was actually born Bryan Brooks but used Williams as his last name after his mother passed away and his father took custody of him. The "Big Stunna" said that the change should go into effect by the first quarter of 2023.
“2023, I’m changing my name,” Birdman explained in his brief video.
“I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died, and my daddy pulled me out the boys’ home, and I became a Williams," he continued. "And I love my daddy with every piece of my soul. But [in] 2023, I want to die, Bryan Brooks. Not saying I’m about to die. I’m just saying I’ma change my name to Bryan Brooks. In February 2023, I won’t be Williams no more. I’ll be Bryan Brooks.”
The Rich Gang founder has gone by numerous pseudonyms in the past by Baby, Birdman and Stunna. However, it seems like he's dead set on changing his last name. Birdman isn't the only rapper who's changed his name recently. Future also updated his birth name to something a little more fitting. After being known as Nayvadious Wilburn for nearly 40 years, the Grammy-nominated rapper officially updated his name to "Nayvadius DeMun Cash."
"Bag secured. Da biggest," Future wrote as he seemingly confirmed a report about his name change.
