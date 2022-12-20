Historic Underground Bowling Alley Uncovered In Phoenix

A recent construction project in Phoenix has uncovered a piece of history. 12 News reported that a historic basement bowling alley was unearthed.

The bowling alley, known as Gold Spot bowling alley, was once in the basement of a sporting goods store in the 1920s. It lasted until 1950 when it was shut down.

Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian," said, "We knew it was there. We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."

The building above the bowling alley became a car dealership, then a radio station, and then was knocked down completely. The basement was sealed up and a parking lot was built on top.

Shore said, "And then suddenly be able to have it see the light of day is kind of incredible."

The large construction project at Central and Fillmore does not include the bowling alley in the design. Crews broke the concrete above the basement last week and stripped everything inside.

Shore hopes that seeing what's left of this historical spot will inspire others to keep searching for the city's hidden secrets.