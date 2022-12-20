One Of The World's Most Endangered Animals Just Escaped From A Texas Zoo

By Dani Medina

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of the world's most endangered animals just escaped a Texas zoo.

A mountain bongo antelope made its way out of the Fort Worth Zoo on Friday (December 16), CBS News reports. The rare animal was spotted on Colonial Parkway near the zoo.

The large forest antelope got her horn stuck in a fence, which she was able to push through and exit her habitat. Zoo staff noticed she was "in distress." No injuries to staff, zoo guests or the antelope were reported.

Witnesses recorded videos of the bongo being wrangled by zoo staff, which you can watch below. The endangered animal was free for about 40 minutes.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the mountain bongo as "critically endangered." There are reportedly less than 100 mountain bongos left in the wild due to a "combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat from illegal logging and agriculture."

"The mountain bongo is one of Kenya's most important iconic animals," said Najib Balala, minister of tourism and wildlife in Kenya, Reuters reports.

