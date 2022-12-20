Snoop Dogg Asks Fans If He Should Run Twitter, Millions Respond
By Tony M. Centeno
December 20, 2022
Snoop Dogg posed a simple question to his fans earlier this week, and the overall response has been overwhelming.
On Sunday night, December 18, the veteran rapper, who was just nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, asked his followers if he should run Twitter. The poll lasted for 24 hours and amassed over 3 million votes. The majority of the voters ruled in favor of Snoop taking over for Elon Musk, who also posed the same question to his millions of followers. According to the way Musk has been governing Twitter lately, the job should go to Snoop based on the will of the people.
Should I run Twitter ?— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Musk reportedly said that he would "abide" by the demands of his customers prior to users voting for him to step down. However, following a suggestion from a Twitter Blue user, Musk decided to limit voting in polls to those who have agreed to pay $8 to be verified on the website. So far, a new poll has not been conducted. It seems like Musk will remain in power for now.
As for Snoop, he's got plenty of other ventures to worry about. Snoop currently serves as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records and recently acquired Death Row Records earlier this year. He runs a slew of other brands including his latest creation with Master P, Snoop Cereal.
In addition to all of his business ventures, Snoop is still cranking out new music. The seasoned rapper joined forces with Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 to release their debut album as Mount Westmore. He's also working on releasing his next solo album with Dr. Dre in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first LP Doggystyle.