Snoop Dogg Asks Fans If He Should Run Twitter, Millions Respond

Musk reportedly said that he would "abide" by the demands of his customers prior to users voting for him to step down. However, following a suggestion from a Twitter Blue user, Musk decided to limit voting in polls to those who have agreed to pay $8 to be verified on the website. So far, a new poll has not been conducted. It seems like Musk will remain in power for now.



As for Snoop, he's got plenty of other ventures to worry about. Snoop currently serves as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records and recently acquired Death Row Records earlier this year. He runs a slew of other brands including his latest creation with Master P, Snoop Cereal.



In addition to all of his business ventures, Snoop is still cranking out new music. The seasoned rapper joined forces with Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 to release their debut album as Mount Westmore. He's also working on releasing his next solo album with Dr. Dre in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first LP Doggystyle.