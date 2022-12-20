This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska

Some houses are so grand that you cannot help but to marvel in the architecture of the structure when you pass by. Sometimes it is not about how large the property is rather, the amenities that are featured and how uniquely the structure is designed. Be it the design of the home itself, outside luxuries such as sports courts, pools, impressive garages, and more, something about these beautiful mansions leave people dreaming. There are many large houses scattered throughout the state, but only one can be the largest of them all.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the biggest house in all of Nebraska has 31 total rooms. This property not only has an immense amount of space, but it also features a pool large enough to fit inside of a resort. See photos of the illustrious property on familyhandyman.com.

Here is what Family Handyman had to say about the biggest house in Nebraska:

"Spread out in Omaha, Nebraska with this six-bed, 13-bath mansion that has 23,188 square feet of space. There are 31 rooms and a 10,600-square-foot finished basement, plus a resort-style swimming pool."

For a continued list of the biggest houses in the entire country check out familyhandyman.com.