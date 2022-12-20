Travis Barker Proves He Can Drum To Anything In New Video

In case you need any more proof, Travis Barker recently confirmed he can drum to just about anything in a new video.

The blink-182 drummer posted a vide oof him drumming to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" to his TikTok account. In the clip, Barker is sitting on his couch scrolling through his phone with a practice pad in front of him. A drumstick is suddenly thrown into the frame, and Barker catches it in one move and starts drumming along to the song in the next. After showing off some intricate stick tricks, he pushes the pad aside and goes back to scrolling on his phone. Check out the video below.