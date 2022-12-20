Travis Barker Proves He Can Drum To Anything In New Video

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 20, 2022

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images

In case you need any more proof, Travis Barker recently confirmed he can drum to just about anything in a new video.

The blink-182 drummer posted a vide oof him drumming to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" to his TikTok account. In the clip, Barker is sitting on his couch scrolling through his phone with a practice pad in front of him. A drumstick is suddenly thrown into the frame, and Barker catches it in one move and starts drumming along to the song in the next. After showing off some intricate stick tricks, he pushes the pad aside and goes back to scrolling on his phone. Check out the video below.

The comment section is full of impressed fans. One person said, "Nick Cannon been real quiet since this dropped," while another wrote, "Put some respect on his name."

Aside from making TikToks, Barker has been busy working on new music. blink recently announced they have a new album in the works, which Tom Delonge called "the best album of our career." But other than releasing the track "Edging" earlier this year, the band have yet to give any details about the new project. They did, however, announce a massive tour.

