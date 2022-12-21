Body Pulled From Chicago Lake Identified As Missing College Student

25-year-old Northwestern PhD student Peter Salivno left a party in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning. He contacted a friend to let him know that he was leaving the party, and that was the last time that anyone spoke to him. According to FOX32, emergency crews pulled a body from Diversey Harbor on Tuesday afternoon that was identified as Peter Salvino. His cellphone location was pinged near Diversy Harbor the night that he went missing.

Fox 32 mentioned that Salvino's friends and family led desperate searches for him in the days leading up to the discovery of his body. They called his phone multiple times the day after the party and were sent to voicemail.

The family released a statement following the discovery of Salvino's body.

"We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we've received from friends, family, and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter. We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss."

This news arrives just a few weeks after the body of a 21-year-old man was pulled from Oak Street Beach who also went missing after leaving a party.