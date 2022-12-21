Texas Man Caught On Camera Taking His Dead Father's Money

A Texas man is behind bars after allegedly taking money from his dead father's bank accounts.

Daniel Lopez Jr., who was previously wanted for credit card or debit card abuse, was found and arrested Tuesday (December 20) in Lubbock, KAMC reports. His father, Daniel Jimenez Lopez, 70, was found dead on October 14 at the intersection of East County Road 7300 and County Road 3600. "His remains were in such a state that it was obvious he had been there for at least a month," the warrant said.

Police said a search of his bank records revealed credit and debit card use "well after he was known to be deceased." After looking at surveillance video from ATM machines, Lopez Jr. was seen using his father's card to take money out on October 3, 5 and 7.

“It is quite obvious that Daniel Lopez Sr. was deceased on the dates that these transactions were made. Daniel Lopez Jr. is not an authorized signor on his father’s account, therefore it is obvious that his intent was to harm or defraud the account of his father by still using funds after his father was deceased," the warrant said.

Lopez Jr. is not accused of contributing to the death of his father. He currently remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

