Adele Sweetly Serenades Boyfriend Rich Paul During Las Vegas Residency
By Sarah Tate
December 22, 2022
Adele honored boyfriend Rich Paul during a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, taking a break in the concert to sweetly serenade him for his birthday.
The "Hello" singer was mid-show over the weekend when she took a moment to shout out her sports agent beau for his 41st birthday, per Entertainment Tonight. The sweet moment was caught by a fan in the audience and the video shared on Twitter.
"I love you more than life itself, we wish you a happy birthday," she said before leading the packed crowd in rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday." Clearly pleased with herself and the audience's tribute, she laughed as she and her band moved into the next song.
@Adele singing Happy Birthday to @RichPaul4 @AdeleAccess @AdeleResidency #daydreamer #Adele #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/CIRulY2U64— shannonguestphotography (@sguestphotos) December 17, 2022
The 34-year-old British singer has been romantically linked to Paul since 2021 and have sparked rumors that the pair are engaged or have even secretly tied the knot. She opened up about their relationship in the October 2022 cover story for ELLE, telling the magazine that she's "never been in love like this" and that she is "obsessed with him."
Adele also revealed that she "absolutely" wants to get married again and have more children, after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo.