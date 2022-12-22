Adele Sweetly Serenades Boyfriend Rich Paul During Las Vegas Residency

Adele honored boyfriend Rich Paul during a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, taking a break in the concert to sweetly serenade him for his birthday.

The "Hello" singer was mid-show over the weekend when she took a moment to shout out her sports agent beau for his 41st birthday, per Entertainment Tonight. The sweet moment was caught by a fan in the audience and the video shared on Twitter.

"I love you more than life itself, we wish you a happy birthday," she said before leading the packed crowd in rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday." Clearly pleased with herself and the audience's tribute, she laughed as she and her band moved into the next song.