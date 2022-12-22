Billie Eilish Stuns In Festive Photos From Christmas-Themed Birthday Party

Billie Eilish had a blast at her Christmas-themed 21st birthday over the weekend, sharing some photos from the star-studded bash that included guests like Justin and Hailey Bieber as well as her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

The Happier Than Ever singer celebrated her milestone birthday on December 18 surrounded by her famous friends at the holiday-themed birthday bash. She took to Instagram to share some snaps from the festive party, simply captioning the photo set with a series of heart, fire and present emojis.

The first photo is an overexposed pic of Eilish in her festive getup, with the bright red gloves and dress standing out. Fans got a better look at the outfit in the next photo, which sees the grinning musician showing off the white-trimmed dress and matching elbow-length gloves. Wearing her dark hair down and curled, with simple but gorgeous makeup, she topped off her holiday look with a pair of candy cane-striped hoop earrings.

In another photo, Eilish, now wearing a matching cape, can be seen leaning in to Rutherford in front of a sign reading "Happy 21st Birthday," both with huge smiles on their faces. The "Getting Older" singer also shared what appears to be a photobooth pic posing with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey.