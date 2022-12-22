What-a-tree!

A Texas woman is proving her loyalty to Whataburger this holiday season with a bright orange Christmas tree. Vivian Torres was featured in a video campaign for Mix It Up Media this week alongside employees of the Texas-based burger chain who valued her loyalty as a customer.

The Midland resident opened up about the desire to create a tree to honor her favorite burger chain. She said she starts planning for Christmas months in advance. "(Me and my family) were eating Whataburger for about two weeks straight and I'm like, 'You know what? I'm gonna do a Whataburger Christmas tree,' not thinking that I really would, but I really did," Torres said. "I just kinda started playing a little bit at a time with what I was gonna do and when I put it together, it just came together and I got this." Torres is seen in the video pointing to her beautifully decorated tree complete with a big Whataburger "W" on top with an orange bow. It's filled with cups and fry and burger containers.

Whataburger Field Marketer Sarah Marston said they played a role in helping Torres out with her tree vision. "Recently, I received a call from (the Midland) location and they said, 'Hey Sarah, we have a customer that loves Whataburger and she wants to create a Whataburger Christmas tree. We would love to make this happen. She comes and sees us all the time. She's a curbside customer, what can we do?'" she said.

Whataburger was coincidentally featured in the City of Midland's Christmas parade this year and they gave Torres the opportunity to ride on the float. "When we heard Vivian's story, I think it was just so special because we always say 'Whataburger feels like home.' It's great that she's taking a sense of Whataburger home to her house on a bigger level than just burgers," Marston said.

