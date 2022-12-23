Lizzo Has 'More Than A Half Dozen' Christmas Trees Inside Her L.A Home

Lizzo has brought a whole new meaning to "Christmas Spirit" this holiday season, and we are here for it! In an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the superstar shared her love for decorating amid the excitement of owning her first home. She mentioned that she has "more than a half-dozen" Christmas trees inside of her house.

"It's like not having stuff for a long time, and now I've got it, like, I'm going overboard. I'm literally Santa Claus!" Nearly 10 years ago Lizzo was sleeping in her car, and now she owns her own home and is extremely appreciative to have the opportunity to stay in "really nice places" while touring.

“Staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” Lizzo explained during the interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ It’s a milestone for me.”

The highly-anticipated interview will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ on Christmas Day.