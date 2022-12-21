Lizzo & SZA Are The Duo We Didn't Know We Needed: WATCH

Other fans were begging for the "About Damn Time" singer to be featured on SZA's deluxe album. "LIZZO PLS BE ON THE DELUXE," one user said. While we see if our dreams will come true on the deluxe, there's a hidden Lizzo track on SOS already. 👀

"F2F," SZA's take on a rock song, features a "pitched-up vocal contribution" from Lizzo," Rolling Stone reports. Turns out Lizzo was in the studio the day SZA was recording the track. She even helped write the bridge. "We just happened to have that one pulled up the day that that Lizzo was there," producer Rob Bisel said.

Good news for us — that's not the only rock song and it's not the only Lizzo collab on the horizon. Bisel said there's a "handful" of tracks with Lizzo. "I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure," he said.

SZA opened up about her working with Lizzo and their friendship. "We just have so much fun together and I feel like she gets me. She's another person who has hella (wide) music tastes and doesn't fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn't even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, 'Let’s drop into some bulls---,'" SZA said.

Let's hope we get more SIZZO on the deluxe version of SOS! In the meantime, stream SOS below: