Lizzo Is Giving Everybody 'Front Row Tickets To The Special Tour'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 15, 2022
If you didn't get a chance to see Lizzo on her Special Tour this year, fear not! The Emmy winner is giving fans a chance to end 2022 by catching her in concert in the comfort of their own homes.
Following the release of her HBO Max documentary Love Lizzo on Thanksgiving day (which is Adele Approved), Lizzo's next project with the streaming service will be a special taping of a performance from her Special Tour which hit arenas around the country throughout the year. "LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT was filmed during singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo’s The Special Tour earlier this month at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA," a press release from Warner Media reads.
The release also mentions that special guests for the show will include Cardi B, Missy Elliott, and SZA who just put out her new 23-track album earlier this month. Get ready "for a spectacular show filled with lots of love, positivity and incredible music." The show will be available to stream starting December 31st.
YOUR FRONT ROW TICKETS TO THE SPECIAL TOUR ARE HERE HEAUXXX!— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) December 15, 2022
See you 12/31 @hbomax 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ZB0j764FDL
Throughout the tour, Lizzo had some truly iconic moments like playing President James Madison's crystal flute while twerking, and FaceTiming a fan's ex-boyfriend onstage. She also had time to spot by for a festive performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York.
In a previous statement, Lizzo reflected on her year saying:
"Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”