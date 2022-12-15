Lizzo Is Giving Everybody 'Front Row Tickets To The Special Tour'

If you didn't get a chance to see Lizzo on her Special Tour this year, fear not! The Emmy winner is giving fans a chance to end 2022 by catching her in concert in the comfort of their own homes.

Following the release of her HBO Max documentary Love Lizzo on Thanksgiving day (which is Adele Approved), Lizzo's next project with the streaming service will be a special taping of a performance from her Special Tour which hit arenas around the country throughout the year. "LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT was filmed during singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo’s The Special Tour earlier this month at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA," a press release from Warner Media reads.

The release also mentions that special guests for the show will include Cardi B, Missy Elliott, and SZA who just put out her new 23-track album earlier this month. Get ready "for a spectacular show filled with lots of love, positivity and incredible music." The show will be available to stream starting December 31st.