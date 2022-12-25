At Least 28 Dead In Relation To Nationwide Winter Storm

At least 28 people have died in relation to a historic winter storm that affected millions of Americans.

The most casualties (7) occurred in Erie County, New York, as well as an additional carbon monoxide poisoning reported in nearby Niagara County, according to New York Governor Kathy Hocul, who called it the "most devastating" storm in Buffalo's history during a news conference Sunday morning via ABC News.

Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to a highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles over the weekend, to the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Other states with reported casualties included Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas and Nebraska.

Blizzards and an arctic blast hit the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S. through the holiday weekend, which brought extremely dangerous travel conditions.

More than 3,700 flights were canceled and nearly 13,000 were delayed on Christmas Day at around 3:30 p.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

More than 12,771 flights were reported to be delayed, which includes more than 5,400 within, into or out of the U.S.

The massive delays and cancelations come as one of the year's busiest traveling weekends coincides with severe winter weather continuing to affect the eastern two-thirds of the United States.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans were reported to be without power as of 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.