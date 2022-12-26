Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate 'Britmas' In A Surprisingly Calm Way

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had quite a calm Christmas!

Asghari, or "Samta" as he hilariously called himself, shared a glimpse of how he celebrated "Britmas" with his wife on Instagram on Sunday (December 25). "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️ my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍," he wrote.

He also wished everyone a "Merry Britmas"!

In the photo, Britney and Sam are seen sitting in a grass field as the sun beams down on them with their hands on each other's knees. There's also a video of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.