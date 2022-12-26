Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate 'Britmas' In A Surprisingly Calm Way

By Dani Medina

December 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had quite a calm Christmas!

Asghari, or "Samta" as he hilariously called himself, shared a glimpse of how he celebrated "Britmas" with his wife on Instagram on Sunday (December 25). "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️ my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍," he wrote.

He also wished everyone a "Merry Britmas"!

In the photo, Britney and Sam are seen sitting in a grass field as the sun beams down on them with their hands on each other's knees. There's also a video of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

Spears, on the other hand, gave us another kind of glimpse into her holiday weekend. On Christmas Eve, the "Gimme More" singer shared a few posts of her naked in the shower in Mexico. On a more wholesome note, Britney shared a motivational message as well. "Attract what you expect. Reflect what you desire. Become what you respect. Mirror what you admire," it said.

In recent Britney Spears news, her ex-husband Kevin Federline and father Jamie Spears revealed they are working on a book about fatherhood together.

Britney Spears
