Britney Spears Kisses Justin Bieber But It's Not What You'd Expect

Britney Spears is celebrating her freedom from her conservatorship with a trip to Mexico. Her trip has been riddled with shopping, exploring and even a smooch from a celebrity.

The "Gimme More" singer shared a video on Instagram on Friday (October 7) where she directly addressed her fans, a move we haven't seen in a while. "It's been a really long time since I spoke to you guys. It's been just eight months since my conservatorship of 15 years has been over and I'm in Mexico right now, and it's really hot and it's raining. Joy to you all," she said in the video.

The video then cuts to Britney holding and cuddling a monkey on the street, whose name is Justin Bieber. You can see the monkey's handlers in the video introducing "Justin Bieber" as Britney is seen carrying him on her arm and kissing him.

"It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!! F--- yes !!! Wheee 😁😁😁 !!! Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber 🌹🌹🌹😉😂😂 !!!" she captioned the video.