Dave Grohl And Famous Friends Cover Randy Newman On Final Night Of Hanukkah

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin invited all their famous friends onstage to cover Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." for the eighth and final night of their Hanukkah sessions. The Foo Fighters frontman took on vocals while seated behind his drum kit while Inara George, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Beck, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and P!nk ran out to help shout "we love it!" during the chorus.

"Merry Christmukkah!" the Instagram caption reads. "Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is @randynewmanofficial’s classic 'I Love L.A.' — sung by Dave Grohl!"

The clip is from the first ever Hanukkah Sessions concert, which took place in LA earlier this month. Each of the featured artists also performed with Grohl and Kurstin during the event.

Watch the ensemble perform the Newman hit below.