Dave Grohl And Famous Friends Cover Randy Newman On Final Night Of Hanukkah
By Katrina Nattress
December 26, 2022
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin invited all their famous friends onstage to cover Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." for the eighth and final night of their Hanukkah sessions. The Foo Fighters frontman took on vocals while seated behind his drum kit while Inara George, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Beck, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and P!nk ran out to help shout "we love it!" during the chorus.
"Merry Christmukkah!" the Instagram caption reads. "Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is @randynewmanofficial’s classic 'I Love L.A.' — sung by Dave Grohl!"
The clip is from the first ever Hanukkah Sessions concert, which took place in LA earlier this month. Each of the featured artists also performed with Grohl and Kurstin during the event.
Watch the ensemble perform the Newman hit below.
In addition to the Hanukkah Sessions, which Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin started during the pandemic, the Foo Fighters frontman also played a special acoustic set for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon — a charity event that helps provide toys, money, and basic necessities to families in need in the Chicago area. The five-song set included acoustic renditions of “New Way Home,” “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong," but the most notable song on the setlist was "Marigold," a rarity that is known for being the only track recorded for both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.