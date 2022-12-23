Watch Beck Jam With Dave Grohl For Fifth Night Of Hanukkah Sessions

By Katrina Nattress

December 23, 2022

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images North America

Beck joined Dave Grohl for the fifth night of the Hanukkah Sessions to perform his 2005 track "E-Pro."

"It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots," From Adonai to Odelay, it’s @beck with 'E-Pro!'” reads the Instagram description.

For the holiday's first four night's Grohl's covered Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" with his daughter Violet10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara GeorgePink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow. All the songs have come from the first ever Hanukkah Sessions concert.

Watch Grohl and Beck perform "E-Pro" below.

In addition to the Hanukkah Sessions, which Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin started during the pandemic, the Foo Fighters frontman also played a special acoustic set for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon — a charity event that helps provide toys, money, and basic necessities to families in need in the Chicago area. The five-song set included acoustic renditions of “New Way Home,” “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong," but the most notable song on the setlist was "Marigold," a rarity that is known for being the only track recorded for both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

BeckFoo Fighters
