Watch Beck Jam With Dave Grohl For Fifth Night Of Hanukkah Sessions

Beck joined Dave Grohl for the fifth night of the Hanukkah Sessions to perform his 2005 track "E-Pro."

"It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots," From Adonai to Odelay, it’s @beck with 'E-Pro!'” reads the Instagram description.

For the holiday's first four night's Grohl's covered Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" with his daughter Violet, 10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara George, Pink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow. All the songs have come from the first ever Hanukkah Sessions concert.

Watch Grohl and Beck perform "E-Pro" below.