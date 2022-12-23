Watch Beck Jam With Dave Grohl For Fifth Night Of Hanukkah Sessions
By Katrina Nattress
December 23, 2022
Beck joined Dave Grohl for the fifth night of the Hanukkah Sessions to perform his 2005 track "E-Pro."
"It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots," From Adonai to Odelay, it’s @beck with 'E-Pro!'” reads the Instagram description.
For the holiday's first four night's Grohl's covered Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" with his daughter Violet, 10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara George, Pink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow. All the songs have come from the first ever Hanukkah Sessions concert.
Watch Grohl and Beck perform "E-Pro" below.
In addition to the Hanukkah Sessions, which Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin started during the pandemic, the Foo Fighters frontman also played a special acoustic set for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon — a charity event that helps provide toys, money, and basic necessities to families in need in the Chicago area. The five-song set included acoustic renditions of “New Way Home,” “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong," but the most notable song on the setlist was "Marigold," a rarity that is known for being the only track recorded for both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.