Royal Family Proudly Shares Prince George's Impressive Painting
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 26, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing off their eldest son's budding talent. On Christmas day (December 25th), the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a painting done by Prince George to mark the holiday on their official Twitter account.
"Happy Christmas, [painting] by George," they wrote alongside a photo of a deer with a pile of snow on its nose and two birds happily sitting on his back and antlers. Royal fans took to the comments to applaud George for his artistic talents.
"He has always been a very talented artist," one fan wrote next to a photo of a young George holding a drawing he made. "Kid’s got talent. That’s really good," another fan wrote with another adding, "He gets it from his grandfather, The King. Lovely, lovely."
Prince George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents as they greeted well-wishers on their annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene's church on Christmas morning.
This was the first time since 2019 that the royal family was able to make their morning walk to church due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also marked Prince Louis' debut, who held his mother's hands as the family made their way inside the church. As Kate talked with well-wishers outside of the church, Louis hilariously began tugging on her arm to get her to move along, according to Page Six.
Furthermore, this marked the first holiday the royal family celebrated since losing Queen Elizabeth II in September.