Royal Family Proudly Shares Prince George's Impressive Painting

Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing off their eldest son's budding talent. On Christmas day (December 25th), the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a painting done by Prince George to mark the holiday on their official Twitter account.

"Happy Christmas, [painting] by George," they wrote alongside a photo of a deer with a pile of snow on its nose and two birds happily sitting on his back and antlers. Royal fans took to the comments to applaud George for his artistic talents.

"He has always been a very talented artist," one fan wrote next to a photo of a young George holding a drawing he made. "Kid’s got talent. That’s really good," another fan wrote with another adding, "He gets it from his grandfather, The King. Lovely, lovely."

