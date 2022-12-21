Royal Family Preparing For 'Hard' First Christmas Without The Queen

The Royal Family is reportedly getting ready for a "hard" first Christmas as they celebrate the holiday without their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. "It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain," a former palace staffer told People. "The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice," a former member of the late Queen's staff added.

This year will also mark the first holiday season with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the throne. They will be joined by their families including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis. They will gather at Sandringham on Christmas Eve and walk to church on Christmas morning.

In the recently released docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry mentioned his fondness of the Sandringham Summit. "I have such happy memories of Sandringham. It was where we spent every Christmas and now I was back there in very different circumstances," Harry said while recalling meeting his grandmother, then-Prince Charles, and an angry William after he and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back from their royal roles.

As Harry explained to viewers how royal family members' PR teams plant stories and tabloids get quotes from "royal experts" to add credibility to their reports, a story came out stating that Harry and William were "done" after the show. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six shortly after the series release. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles' coronation.

On top of the docuseries, which the royal family reportedly will not tune into, the new year will bring Harry's highly-anticipated memoir Spare, which will be released in January.