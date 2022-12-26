Sam Smith Bares It All In Foxy Photoshoot On Holiday Boat Ride

Sam Smith is having the time of their life this holiday weekend!

The "Unholy" singer posted a few pictures on Instagram on Monday (December 6) from their vacation in Thailand wearing nothing but a skimpy animal print bathing suit bottom aboard a boat. In the photos, Smith is seen posing atop a blue towel, dancing on the ship's mast and throwing up a peace sign with their tongue out.

"Always wear sun cream," they wrote in the caption alongside the sun emoji. Over the weekend, Smith also shared a couple more posts in the same bathing suit. In one photo, they're in the ocean basking in the sun and the other shows the "Stay With Me" singer strutting in the sand alongside actor and designer Jeff Hova.

Smith, Hova and celebrity hair stylist Sienree also shared videos of them having an absolute blast in the beautiful waters of Thailand.