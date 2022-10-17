Sam Smith Announces New Album Title & Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2022
Sam Smith has officially announced their new album GLORIA. The singer made the special announcement on social media along with a headshot of them sporting blonde hair and an anchor earring.
Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now," Smith started. "I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul."
Smith continued, "Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now."
The first taste of the album came last month when Smith shared the song "Unholy," featuring Kim Petras. Fans were excited to hear Smith's voice on something more sultry and lighthearted as the singer has become known for emotional ballads.
Last week, Smith and Disclosure teamed up for a remix of "Unholy" just days after their song 2012 song "Latch" turned 10 years old.