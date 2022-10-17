Sam Smith Announces New Album Title & Release Date

Sam Smith has officially announced their new album GLORIA. The singer made the special announcement on social media along with a headshot of them sporting blonde hair and an anchor earring.

Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now," Smith started. "I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul."