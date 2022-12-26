The Kardashians Share Footage From Mind-Blowing Christmas Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 26, 2022
The Kardashian-Jenner family went all out this Christmas with a mind-blowingly extravagant party on December 24th. Several members of the famous family took to Instagram and TikTok to share a look inside the festivities which included their own personal Hot Dog On a Stick and See's Candies stand, a massive red ball pit, and a performance from Grammy-nominated singer Sia.
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West provided most of the content on their joint TikTok account. Showing off her glittery grey gown, Kim shared videos with North and her sister Kylie Jenner doing a TikTok dance in front of red trees and Christmas lights.
@kimandnorth
Christmas Eve party be like♬ Boy's a liar - PinkPantheress
North went on to show off her singing skills by joining Sia on stage. The two sang her festive song "Me and My Snowman." The video North shared showed the two of them belting out the tune in a glittery box surrounded by large presents. According to Page Six, Sia went on to perform her other hits like "Chandelier," for the guests.
The following day, Kourtney Kardashian gave fans more of a glimpse at just how extravagant their family's Christmas eve party was. The reality tv star took to Instagram Stories to share her view of the festivities and showed off their personalized See's Candies stand dubbed "KardashSee'sian Kandies" full of delicious treats.
She also shared a photo of Addison Rae standing next to a Hot Dog On a Stick stand. "It's not a Christmas Eve party without @hotdogonastick," she wrote on the photo which featured Rae wearing a blue coat and posing next to the stand with a cocktail in hand. Kourtney went on to share a photo of one of her kids with her husband Travis Barker which featured them in a massive ball pit full of red balls. Above them, hundreds of massive red balls hung from the ceiling.
As the family wound down after an eventful party, Kim took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of her family. "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night," she captioned the post.