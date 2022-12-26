The Kardashians Share Footage From Mind-Blowing Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family went all out this Christmas with a mind-blowingly extravagant party on December 24th. Several members of the famous family took to Instagram and TikTok to share a look inside the festivities which included their own personal Hot Dog On a Stick and See's Candies stand, a massive red ball pit, and a performance from Grammy-nominated singer Sia.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West provided most of the content on their joint TikTok account. Showing off her glittery grey gown, Kim shared videos with North and her sister Kylie Jenner doing a TikTok dance in front of red trees and Christmas lights.