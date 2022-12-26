Watch Shawn Mendes Go Skinny Dipping In A Freezing Cold Lake

Shawn Mendes was feeling bold this Christmas and took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans. For his Christmas message to fans, Mendes simply wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" and shared a video of him diving into a freezing cold lake.

The video starts out with the singer prepping himself to brave the cold water. After a few deep breaths, the singer starts taking off his clothes and leaves himself only in his underwear. Surrounded by snow, Mendes slowly climbs into the water with his friend and eventually plunges his whole body into the freezing water. "Whoo! It's cold," Mendes yells after coming up from the water.