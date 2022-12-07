Sabrina Carpenter Drops Surprise Christmas Remix Of 'Nonsense'

The Christmas version of the song changes lyrics like "Think I only want one number in my phone/ I might change your contact to don't leave me alone/ You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll/ Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh," and changes them to: "Think I only want you under my mistletoe/ I might change your contact to "Has a huge North Pole"/ You said you like my stockings better on the floor/ Boy, I've been a bad girl, I guess I'm getting coal."

Sabrina took to social media just before the song was released on Wednesday, December 7th, to tease fans with a simple tweet that read, "hoe hoe hoe." A couple of hours later she announced that the song was "out now on all streaming platforms happy hoelidays!!" and told fans "Y'all made me do this."

