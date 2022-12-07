Sabrina Carpenter Drops Surprise Christmas Remix Of 'Nonsense'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 7, 2022
Just five days after sharing a TikTok of a Christmas-themed remix of her viral hit "Nonsense," Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by officially releasing a complete version of the updated song. At the start of December, Sabrina took to TikTok to share a video of her sultry hit reimagined as "A Nonsense Christmas."
The video featured Sabrina donning a Santa hat along with a matching crop top and mini skirt. Her fans loved the snippet of the song and immediately took to the comments to express their love for the creative twist and beg the singer to release a full version. "YOU BETTER RELEASE THIS OFFICIALLY," one fan wrote. Another said, "SABRINA THIS IS SO UNHINGED IN THE MERRIEST WAY."
@sabrinacarpenter
i present you “A Nonsense Christmas” ⠀⠀⠀⠀ happy holidays lol 💗♬ A Nonsense Christmas - Sabrina Carpenter
The Christmas version of the song changes lyrics like "Think I only want one number in my phone/ I might change your contact to don't leave me alone/ You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll/ Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh," and changes them to: "Think I only want you under my mistletoe/ I might change your contact to "Has a huge North Pole"/ You said you like my stockings better on the floor/ Boy, I've been a bad girl, I guess I'm getting coal."
Sabrina took to social media just before the song was released on Wednesday, December 7th, to tease fans with a simple tweet that read, "hoe hoe hoe." A couple of hours later she announced that the song was "out now on all streaming platforms happy hoelidays!!" and told fans "Y'all made me do this."
Check out the full track below!