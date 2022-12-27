A$AP Rocky & A$AP Relli Agree To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting

“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit states.



Relli, born Terell Ephron filed the lawsuit not long after Rocky was arrested and formally charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The charges were brought down several months after an alleged shooting happened on November 6, 2021 that left Ephron with an injured hand. After Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges, Relli sued him for unspecified damages for pain, suffering and the medical bills he accrued during his recovery.



Since then, Rocky's legal team has denied all wrongdoing and even suggested their client was being extorted. Back in October, they requested more time to figure a date for a deposition due to Rocky's busy schedule. The rapper's legal team also said that Relli's team has been difficult to work with.



“Rocky didn't commit a crime," his lawyer said. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."



There's no telling when Relli will move forward with the lawsuit. Rocky's next hearing, which would determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to head to trial, is set for January 13, 2023.