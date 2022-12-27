Death Toll Rises To 57 As Blizzard Continues To Hit US

At least 57 people have died in relation to an ongoing winter storm, NBC News reports.

The deadly blizzard was reported to still be producing "extremely heavy snow" Tuesday (December 27) morning, which included wind gusts estimated at 20 to 30 MPH capable of deteriorating visibility, the National Weather Service announced in a bulletin shared at around 5:40 a.m. ET.

"The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear," the National Weather Service said.

The snowstorm was reported to remain significantly strong in Erie County, New York, where 27 people have died -- including 18 in Buffalo -- the most of any area in the U.S.

Other states with reported casualties include Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio, where four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to a highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles over the weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Forecasters predicted that parts of western New York could see up to 8 more inches of snow on Tuesday.

Buffalo, which is predicted to get up to 5 inches of additional snow on Tuesday, has experienced more than 100 inches of snow since July 1, which is the snowiest start of any winter season ever recorded.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York on Monday (December 26).

Temperatures plummeted and massive snow drifts hit other cities nationwide, which resulted in more than 1 million power outages, thousands of canceled flights and residents trapped inside their houses without food over the holiday weekend.