Jennifer Lopez Shares Details About 'Blended' Christmas With Ben Affleck

Lopez also revealed that the theme for the celebrations this year — hummingbirds — was inspired by her song of the same name from her upcoming album This Is Me...Now, and how it holds a special meaning to her.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," she said. "They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."

The theme continued into their "hummingbird tree" as well as the gorgeous long-sleeved green and gold Gucci gown she wore for their Hummingbird Christmas Party that he had been waiting for the "perfect occasion" to wear.

Lopez seemed to have fun spending time with the people she loves over the holidays, even singing a duet with Affleck at their star-studded Christmas party.

"This was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she said. "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"