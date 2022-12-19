Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought the house down at a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend!

The newlyweds were spotted singing a duet of John Legend's "Christmas Eve," Page Six reports, citing several videos making the rounds on social media. The videos show the "Let's Get Loud" singer and Argo actor sharing a microphone, singing that they'll be "Home, home, home, home, home by Christmas Eve" while a pianist played the sweet tune. The crowd erupted in applause.

JLo also performed solo at the party; she sang "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Jingle Bells." Page Six reports other celebs at the Christmas party included Doja Cat, Jane Fonda and Vanessa Hudgens.

You can watch the video below: