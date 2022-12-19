Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sing Duet At Star-Studded Christmas Party
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought the house down at a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend!
The newlyweds were spotted singing a duet of John Legend's "Christmas Eve," Page Six reports, citing several videos making the rounds on social media. The videos show the "Let's Get Loud" singer and Argo actor sharing a microphone, singing that they'll be "Home, home, home, home, home by Christmas Eve" while a pianist played the sweet tune. The crowd erupted in applause.
JLo also performed solo at the party; she sang "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Jingle Bells." Page Six reports other celebs at the Christmas party included Doja Cat, Jane Fonda and Vanessa Hudgens.
You can watch the video below:
Lopez, who recently married Affleck in two ceremonies this year after rekindling their love story when their first engagement was called off in 2004, recently revealed the heartfelt message her husband engraved in her engagement ring. The stunning silver ring with green stone has a sweet message on the inside that reads, "not.going.anywhere" — something Affleck would say often to her.
"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" Lopez revealed.