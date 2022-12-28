Morrissey Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Wants To Be Taken Off' His New Album

Morrissey made two major announcements over the holidays. The former The Smiths singer took to his official website Morrissey Central, to announce that pop star Miley Cyrus asked to be taken off a previous collaboration that was to be featured on his "hidden album."

"Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago," he wrote in an update titled "Miley Is A Punk Rocker" on Christmas Eve (December 24th). The statement continued, "This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’."

In addition to the statement, Morrissey also shared a sweet photo of the two of them during their studio session for the collaboration. The photo features Miley laying on top of Morrissey as they lay on a staircase in a narrow hallway.

A day before the Miley news, Morrissey also revealed that he "has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management." The update called "Roll on 2023" continued, "Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)"

According to Consequence, Morrisey shared a now-deleted update in October announcing that the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers would be released in February 2023. The album also includes collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers members Chad Smith and Flea, Iggy Pop, Josh Klinghoffer, and Jesse Tobias.

Meanwhile, Miley is gearing up to host her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party with co-host Dolly Parton on NBC on Saturday, December 31st at 10:30 P.M.