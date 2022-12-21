Miley Cyrus' Star-Studded New Year's Eve Party Lineup Revealed

Miley Cyrus' annual New Year's Eve Party special is just over a week away and the star-studded lineup has finally been revealed.

According to Deadline, the talent lineup includes singer-songwriter Fletcher, rapper Latto, rock band Liily, singer Sia, and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd (who she may be working on new music with). Cast members from Saturday Night Live including Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy will also make appearances during the special.

For the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party, Miley will be joined by country music icon and her real-life godmother Dolly Parton. In a previous interview, Miley said this year's show could "not be more different" than last year's show with co-host Pete Davidson. She went on to share, "Because we do something similar, we get to do a really different show than we did last year. And that's what me and Lorne [Michaels] really want is every year, to do it in a way that's exactly what you want, but not what you would expect," Miley teased.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and stream on Peacock. It’s set to kick off on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. ET.