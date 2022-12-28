'What A Great Guy': Shaq Gives Back To Texans Once Again In A Big Way

Texas' newest famous resident is giving back to the community in a big way once again. My San Antonio reported that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal visited Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen in Houston on Christmas Eve.

While he was there, Shaq bought everyone's meal in The Schmooze Room, which is a large private room available for functions and meetings.

A social media post from the restaurant stated:

"You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy!"