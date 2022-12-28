'What A Great Guy': Shaq Gives Back To Texans Once Again In A Big Way
By Ginny Reese
December 28, 2022
Texas' newest famous resident is giving back to the community in a big way once again. My San Antonio reported that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal visited Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen in Houston on Christmas Eve.
While he was there, Shaq bought everyone's meal in The Schmooze Room, which is a large private room available for functions and meetings.
A social media post from the restaurant stated:
"You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy!"
You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy’s￼. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at...Posted by Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen on Saturday, December 24, 2022
On December 23rd, the basketball legend attended the Houston Rockets game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Toyota Center.
.@SHAQ at Toyota Center for Rockets/Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/8TJKpg3X6d— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 24, 2022
In July, Shaq was seen talking with a Texas couple in a local Best Buy store. That's when he generously gave the couple the money to buy the new washing machine that they were planning to buy. And as if that were not enough, he threw in a 70-inch television just as an added bonus.