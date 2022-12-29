Flea Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From His Teenage Years
By Katrina Nattress
December 29, 2022
Flea is a pretty easily recognizable guy — his hair is usually buzzed and dyed some vibrant color; he's often shirtless, and his gap-toothed smile is one of the best around — so when he shared a slicked-back hair, clean-cut photo from his youth on Instagram, the natural reaction was to do a double take.
Though he may look different, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist shared many of the same interests in his teenage years as he does now. "Young me, in between the all night partying, all day hoop shooting and park hanging, music playing, and quiet book Bukowski times," he captioned the black and white picture.
Check it out below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released their second double album of the year, Return of the Dream Canteen, and are plotting a North American tour next year with the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour. Before hitting the road, the band will be performing at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego presented by Capital One on January 14th. Fans can tune in via iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations, and on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.
