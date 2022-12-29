Pearl Jam Announce Exclusive Live Release To End 2022

Pearl Jam fans are certainly ending the year on a high note. The iconic 90's band recently released exclusive footage from a "Ten" show recorded in Philadelphia. To make this news even better, the concert is entirely free! Those that missed the concert, or want to relive each moment from the comfort of their own home can watch the entire show on Prime Video until January 2nd.

"You'll see mic swinging and more in Pearl Jam's "Ten" show, recorded live from Philadelphia. Watch the show now, available for free for all @primevideo subscribers now through Jan. 2." the band tweeted.