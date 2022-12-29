Pearl Jam Announce Exclusive Live Release To End 2022

By Logan DeLoye

December 29, 2022

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: Pearl Jam
Photo: Getty Images

Pearl Jam fans are certainly ending the year on a high note. The iconic 90's band recently released exclusive footage from a "Ten" show recorded in Philadelphia. To make this news even better, the concert is entirely free! Those that missed the concert, or want to relive each moment from the comfort of their own home can watch the entire show on Prime Video until January 2nd.

"You'll see mic swinging and more in Pearl Jam's "Ten" show, recorded live from Philadelphia. Watch the show now, available for free for all @primevideo subscribers now through Jan. 2." the band tweeted.

The band recently took to Instagram to announce frontman Eddie Vedder's performance at the Kennedy Center Honors on December 28th.

"The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors airs tonight at 8/7c on @cbstv. Tune in to the celebration, honoring performing arts icons and featuring a performance by @eddievedder," the band shared in regards to the event. The post also included a video that detailed a handful of other "performing arts icons" invited to perform.

Pearl Jam do not have many tour dates set for the coming year, but fans can catch them at Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on February 26th.

