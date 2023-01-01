Bishop Briggs Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby In Emotional Instagram Post

January 1, 2023

In 2021, Bishop Briggs lost her sister Kate after a battle with ovarian cancer. In 2022, the singer-songwriter married her boyfriend Landon Jacobs and gave birth to her first child. Though she's shared photos of her baby on social media, Briggs has been mum about her kiddo's name and sex; however, in an emotional end-of-year Instagram post she revealed that she's mother to a baby boy.

"It was not always easy but we somehow made it through. Thank you for the love, the blessings, the friendships old and new. I tried to hold on…give it my best shot. Kate, if you’re reading this you know I really fought," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from throughout the year. "I gave birth to a new baby boy, I proposed and then we tied the knot. Not in that order but I think that’s a lot. I sang songs and released some too. I changed management and labels it was the right thing to do. I cried and I laughed as I told the world my secrets feeling like I’ve got nothing left to lose."

"So that’s that 2022," Briggs ended her message. "You were unlike any of the years before. I still have lots to prove, many worlds I hope to explore. So here’s to you 2023 I’m ready to be reborn."

See her post below.

Bishop Briggs
