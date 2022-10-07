Bishop Briggs Shows Off Her 'New Fall Accessory' In Sweet Photos
By Katrina Nattress
October 7, 2022
Motherhood is looking good on Bishop Briggs. The singer-songwriter has slowly been introducing her new baby to the world since announcing their birth at the beginning of August. She still hasn't revealed the name or sex of her first child, but her latest Instagram post has been the most revealing yet, featuring photos of her holding her baby and a video of her and husband Landon Jacobs joyously playing with their kiddo.
"love my new fall accessory! 🍁" Briggs captioned the sweet post, and fans couldn't handle the cuteness.
"Could this post be more precious? 🥹" one commented.
"The smile on your face! Pure joy and love! ❤️" wrote another.
See the post below.
Briggs announced her pregnancy in April, admitting she felt like it was "a little present" from her late sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
“I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said at the time. "It feels like a little present from her, so there’s that light and darkness.”
In fact, the 29-year-old started thinking about becoming a mother when she was in the hospital with Kate. “I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. “Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that’s the number one thing that matters. I almost wanted to speed up life and get pregnant and hang out with my sister. But it’s ironic that’s when the first seed was planted, because I was in the saddest part of my life, but it became the thing I clung to.”