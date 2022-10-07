Bishop Briggs Shows Off Her 'New Fall Accessory' In Sweet Photos

Motherhood is looking good on Bishop Briggs. The singer-songwriter has slowly been introducing her new baby to the world since announcing their birth at the beginning of August. She still hasn't revealed the name or sex of her first child, but her latest Instagram post has been the most revealing yet, featuring photos of her holding her baby and a video of her and husband Landon Jacobs joyously playing with their kiddo.

"love my new fall accessory! 🍁" Briggs captioned the sweet post, and fans couldn't handle the cuteness.

"Could this post be more precious? 🥹" one commented.

"The smile on your face! Pure joy and love! ❤️" wrote another.

See the post below.