Bishop Briggs Welcomes First Child: 'Worth The Wait'

Briggs announced she was expecting her first child in April, surprising fans by debuting her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot with Paper magazine. In an interview, she opened up about how she first started thinking of having a child while visiting her late sister at the hospital as she battled cancer.

"I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. "Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that's the number one thing that matters."

Though her sister passed away in 2021, Briggs believe her baby was sent as a "present" to get through the dark moments.

"I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said. "It feels like a little present from her, so there's that light and darkness."

Congratulations to the happy family!