Bishop Briggs Welcomes First Child: 'Worth The Wait'
By Sarah Tate
August 5, 2022
Bishop Briggs is a mom!
The British singer announced the birth of her first child on Instagram on Friday (August 4), sharing a photo of her little one's foot peeking out of a baby blanket decorated with trees. She adorably captioned the pic, "WORTH THE WAIT," adding a smile holding back tears and baby bottle emojis. Briggs didn't reveal what name they chose or whether the newborn is a boy or girl.
Briggs also tagged her husband, Landon Jacobs, in the sweet photo. Jacobs recently celebrated "the love of [his] life" on her birthday, sharing a loved-up photo of the pair on Instagram with Briggs' baby bump on full display and writing that he "can't wait to raise our kiddo together."
Briggs announced she was expecting her first child in April, surprising fans by debuting her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot with Paper magazine. In an interview, she opened up about how she first started thinking of having a child while visiting her late sister at the hospital as she battled cancer.
"I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. "Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that's the number one thing that matters."
Though her sister passed away in 2021, Briggs believe her baby was sent as a "present" to get through the dark moments.
"I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said. "It feels like a little present from her, so there's that light and darkness."
Congratulations to the happy family!