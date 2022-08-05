Bishop Briggs Welcomes First Child: 'Worth The Wait'

By Sarah Tate

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bishop Briggs is a mom!

The British singer announced the birth of her first child on Instagram on Friday (August 4), sharing a photo of her little one's foot peeking out of a baby blanket decorated with trees. She adorably captioned the pic, "WORTH THE WAIT," adding a smile holding back tears and baby bottle emojis. Briggs didn't reveal what name they chose or whether the newborn is a boy or girl.

Briggs also tagged her husband, Landon Jacobs, in the sweet photo. Jacobs recently celebrated "the love of [his] life" on her birthday, sharing a loved-up photo of the pair on Instagram with Briggs' baby bump on full display and writing that he "can't wait to raise our kiddo together."

Briggs announced she was expecting her first child in April, surprising fans by debuting her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot with Paper magazine. In an interview, she opened up about how she first started thinking of having a child while visiting her late sister at the hospital as she battled cancer.

"I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. "Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that's the number one thing that matters."

Though her sister passed away in 2021, Briggs believe her baby was sent as a "present" to get through the dark moments.

"I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said. "It feels like a little present from her, so there's that light and darkness."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Bishop Briggs
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.