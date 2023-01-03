Damar Hamlin's Family Issues First Statement Since Hospitalization

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has issued its first public statement since his hospitalization Monday (January 3) night.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the Hamlin family said in a statement shared by Jordon Rooney, a friend and marketing representative, on Twitter. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."