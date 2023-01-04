Billie Eilish Takes On A Ben Folds Deep Cut, Shows Off Piano Playing Skills
By Katrina Nattress
January 4, 2023
We all know Billie Eilish is a fantastic singer, but in a new TikTok she showed off her piano playing skills too while taking on a Ben Folds deep cut. The song, "Still," was written for the 2006 animated heist movie Over The Hedge and came out when Eilish was just 5 years old.
In the video, the young star croons the lyrics, “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything/ You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s only change, it’s only everything I know/ It’s only change, and I’m only changing,” while delicately playing the piano in front of a shimmering Christmas tree.
Watch the mesmerizing cover below.
Eilish had a fun-filled and busy holiday season. She celebrated her 21st birthday on December 18 and threw a big, Christmas-themed bash with her famous friends and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. Just days before her milestone birthday, the singer spent three nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum for some special hometown shows that included special guests like Khalid, Childish Gambino, Labrinth, Phoebe Bridgers, and Dave Grohl, with whom she paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with a cover of "My Hero."