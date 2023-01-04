Billie Eilish Takes On A Ben Folds Deep Cut, Shows Off Piano Playing Skills

We all know Billie Eilish is a fantastic singer, but in a new TikTok she showed off her piano playing skills too while taking on a Ben Folds deep cut. The song, "Still," was written for the 2006 animated heist movie Over The Hedge and came out when Eilish was just 5 years old.

In the video, the young star croons the lyrics, “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything/ You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s only change, it’s only everything I know/ It’s only change, and I’m only changing,” while delicately playing the piano in front of a shimmering Christmas tree.

Watch the mesmerizing cover below.