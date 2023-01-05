Meet The 30 Women Vying For Zach's Heart On Newest 'Bachelor' Season

It's that time again — a new The Bachelor season is fast approaching!

After a doozy of a year, including Clayton Echard's declaration of love to not one, not two, but three women, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's double The Bachelorette season that ended in a whirlwind of drama, it's time for Zach Shallcross to hand out his share of roses. ABC revealed the cast of "the most dramatic season yet" earlier this week — and we have all the juicy details for you.

There are 30 women vying for Zach's heart on The Bachelor in the new season, which premieres later this month. He'll be led by host Jesse Palmer in the hunt for love. But interestingly enough, that journey started way earlier than any other Bachelor contestant before him.

At the conclusion of The Bachelorette's live finale episode, it was announced Zach would be the next Bachelor. It didn't come as a surprise, as he was a fan favorite from the jump. His relationship with Rachel was emotional, all-consuming and, you guessed it, dramatic! Zach's announcement, however, was met with a surprise — he met five women from the cast that night. America ultimately decided who would get the First Impression Rose, and that was 24-year-old entrepreneur Brianna from New Jersey.

Before we meet the rest of the women, here's a bit about Zach, per ABC's website:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through. A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.